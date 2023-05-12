Anzeige
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Provides Notice of 1Q23 Earnings Release and Presentation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) announces that its 1Q23 earnings will be published on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Seadrill's executive management team will host a virtual presentation on the same day (Tuesday, May 23, 2023) at 09:00 EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET. Subsequent to the presentation, a Q&A session will be held exclusively for sell-side and industry analysts.

To tune into the live virtual presentation, you may do so using the provided conference call and webcast details listed below. Please note that participation in the Q&A session will only be available to analysts dialled into the meeting via conference call. If dialling into the presentation via conference call, you will be able to download the presentation materials via the Company's website: www.seadrill.com.

Conference Call

To listen to the presentation via conference call, please join the call on the day by dialling one of the telephone numbers listed below and using the corresponding pin: 314956

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035

For other global dial-in numbers, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3W1nJ4E

Webcast

To join the presentation via webcast, please register for the event ahead of time by following this link: https://www.investis-live.com/seadrill/645b6f10796b4213002a66e7/leto

If you are unable to tune into the live session via conference call or webcast, a replay of the presentation will be made available soon after the event on the Investors section of the website: www.seadrill.com/investors/.

Seadrill Contact Information

Benjamin Wiseman
Investor Relations
benjamin.wiseman@seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

CONTACT:
Hawthorn Advisors
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-limited-sdrl-provides-notice-of-1q23-earnings-release-and-presentation-301822873.html

