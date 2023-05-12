

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,232.4 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading following a downward revision from 2.6 percent.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.1 percent to 1,580.3 trillion yen, steady from the March reading.



The L money stock jumped 3.0 percent on year to 2,112.2 trillion yen, easing from 3.8 percent in the previous month.



