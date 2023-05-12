

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK (GSK.L, GSK) said that it intends to sell up to 240 million ordinary shares in Haleon, equivalent to up to 2.5% of Haleon's issued share capital.



Following the successful demerger and premium listing of Haleon plc as announced on 18 July 2022, GSK retained a 12.94% stake in Haleon.



GSK has entered into a secondary block trade agreement with BofA Securities under which BofA Securities has been appointed to act as the Sole Global Coordinator of the Offering.



GSK and Pfizer Inc., which holds a 32% stake in Haleon, have each undertaken to BofA Securities not to dispose of any shares in Haleon for a period of 60 days after the date of settlement of the Offering.



