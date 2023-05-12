Anzeige
12.05.2023
Xi inspects north China city

BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China'sHebei Province, inspecting crop production at drought-alkali fields and a coal port.

During the visit, Xi went deep into a wheat field where he learned about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity. In inspecting the coal port, he asked about its operation and development planning.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xi-inspects-north-china-city-301823024.html

