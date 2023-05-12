BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG Frankfurt (FRA.DE) Friday said the demand has been growing steadily with about 4.8 million passengers travelled via FRA, an increase of 21.5% year-on-year.
However, when compared to the pre-pandemic level of April 2019, passenger traffic is down by 20%.
FRA's cargo throughput declined 8.5% year-on-year to 154,926 metric tons in April 2023, while aircraft movements rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 35,503 takeoffs and landings.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX