ALD: Trading update on Q1 2023 results

Press release Paris, 12 May 2023 Trading update on Q1 2023 results

-- NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE): EUR 315.5 MILLION, UP 22.4% VS. Q1 2022

-- CONTINUED HIGH USED CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT[1]: EUR 2,535 VS. EUR 3,101 IN Q1 2022

-- ROBUST COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE: FUNDED FLEET AT 1.42 MILLION, UP 3.2[2]% VS. END MARCH 2022

-- IMPACT OF LEASEPLAN-RELATED COSTS ON OPERATING EXPENSES

-- DISPOSAL OF ALD RUSSIA COMPLETED IN APRIL 2023

-- CLOSING OF THE LEASEPLAN ACQUISITION PLANNED FOR 22 MAY 2023[3]

First quarter 2023 results highlights

-- Total Contracts 1.815 million contracts managed worldwide at end March 2023

-- Funded fleet[4] 1.423 million vehicles, up 3.2% vs. end March 2022

-- Leasing Contract and Services Margins at EUR 541.1 million, up 63.3% vs. Q1 2022 reflecting reduction indepreciation costs and non-operating items

-- Used Car Sales result at EUR 190.5 million, vs. EUR 215.2 million in Q1 2022

-- Operating expenses at EUR 260.5 million including LeasePlan-related costs, vs. EUR 187.5 million in Q12022

-- Cost of Risk at EUR 8.8 million, vs. EUR 7.9 million in Q1 2022

-- Impairment of the net book value of Russian and Belarus entities at EUR -20.6 million

On 12 May 2023, Tim Albertsen, ALD CEO, commenting on the Q1 2023 Group results, stated: "ALD again recorded a strong performance in Q1 2023 on the back of robust commercial dynamics and continued highly favourable used car markets. This outstanding achievement in a challenging macroeconomic environment reflects the relevance and the solidity of our business model through the cycle.

I am proud of the new initiatives launched in Q1 2023 to strengthen our leadership in sustainable mobility and further support EV penetration in all of our markets. In April, we completed the disposal of ALD Russia, which we had announced a few months ago. At the same time, we are accompanying our clients in high-growth markets thanks to our new joint venture in South East Asia. Our Group is in an excellent position to embark on the step-up change represented by the highly strategic and synergetic acquisition of LeasePlan.

ALD's Board has called an Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 May 2023 to close the acquistion of LeasePlan. We at ALD are very excited about welcoming the LeasePlan teams very soon and starting a new chapter of our development, where we will join forces to continue leading the transformation of the mobility industry and to generate value for our customers and shareholders."

Outlook for 2023

In an economic environment marked by the continued rise in interest rates to combat inflation, the reopening of China and concerns over a few banking institutions mainly in the US, deliveries of new cars in Europe picked up in Q1 2023. ALD still expects that the new car market will normalize gradually and that the favourable supply/demand situation in the used car market will remain in place in 2023.

Subject to receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of standard conditions precedents, ALD plans to complete the acquisition of LeasePlan on 22 May 2023. At closing, ALD will become a regulated entity with the status of Financial Holding Company, subject to new regulatory requirements. ALD will issue EUR 750 million Additional Tier 1 and EUR 1,500 million Tier 2 capital in order to reinforce its capital structure in an optimal manner.

Immediately after closing, ALD will launch the execution of its integration plan. Costs to achieve are expected to be in the range of EUR 150 million to EUR 180 million in 2023.

ALD plans to provide operational guidance for the combined entity for 2023 after the closing of the acquisition.

Development strategy oriented towards sustainability

In Q1 2023, ALD launched new initiatives to reinforce its leadership in sustainable mobility and further promote the transition to EVs:

-- Through a new joint venture with ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, ALD aims ataccelerating corporate fleet electrification by providing access to Europe's widest public charging network with517,000 charging ports. By means of a cutting edge app, the joint venture is designed to address the evolving needsof both drivers (charging at home, in the office or on the road) and fleet managers (single monitoring dashboard).This new offering will be rolled out across EU starting Q4 2023.

-- The signing of a USD 400 million facility by IFC in February 2023 paves the way for further reduction incarbon emissions in transport by accelerating the adoption and penetration of green vehicles[5] in emergingcountries. In this context, ALD will help put 15,000 green vehicles on the road in Turkey, Mexico, India, Serbia,Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, with the objective of reducing carbon emissions by more than 22,000 tons[6] a year.

As part of its strategy to jointly build a mobility business platform in Asia and following the creation of a joint venture in Malaysia in 2020, ALD announced the launch of a second joint venture with Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., this time in Thailand. This partnership, which is expected to be followed by others in the South-East Asia region, aims at capturing the high-growth potential of these promising markets, by leveraging on ALD and its partner's multinational corporate clients first.

In April 2023, ALD completed the sale of ALD Russia, which operated a funded fleet of 13,400 vehicles as at 31 March 2023. The sale had received clearance from the relevant Russian regulatory authorities.

Robust commercial performance

Continuing the positive trends of the previous quarters, full-service leasing contracts reached 1,423 thousand units [7] as at end March 2023, while the order book remained strong, reflecting robust commercial dynamics. Funded fleet grew by a strong +3.2%[8] vs. end March 2022 on a like-for-like basis.

The total number of fleet management contracts increased by 41 thousand units in Q1 2023 or +13.8%[9] vs. Q1 2022, to reach 336 thousand vehicles. Year-on-year growth was primarily driven by a new banking partnership.

Total contracts stood at 1,815 thousand as at end March 2023, up by 5.0%[10] compared to end March 2022, reflecting ALD's strong commercial performance.

ALD plays a key role in clients' transition towards sustainable mobility by leveraging its powerful advisory capabilities and the ALD Electric offering (including charging). With EV penetration of 29% of new passenger car registrations in Q1 2023, ALD maintained its leading position in Europe, well ahead of the market (20%[11]). The demand for electrification remains very strong, with EVs accounting for one third of ALD's order book.

Sharp increase in financial results

ALD recorded a sharp increase in financial results in Q1 2023, driven by high margin growth and continued high Used car sales results.

Taken together, Leasing contract and Services margins (Total margins) reached EUR 541.1 million in Q1 2023, up 63.3% compared to Q1 2022 and stable when excluding reduction in depreciation costs and non-operating items.

Leasing contract margin was boosted by the reduction in depreciation costs (EUR +162.8 million in Q1 2023), driven by the change in depreciation curve reflecting exceptionally high used car prices. As a result, depreciation has been adjusted or stopped for those vehicles whose sales proceeds are forecast to be in excess of their net book value. The reduction in depreciation costs equals the difference between the contractual amortization costs and the revised amortization cost. It anticipates in the Leasing contract margin part of Used car sales results which would otherwise be recorded later.

Non-operating items impacting Leasing contract margin totalled EUR +30.1 million (vs. EUR -14.8 million in Q1 2022), comprising:

-- Fleet revaluation exercise[12] of EUR +11.6 million (vs. EUR +12.5 million in Q1 2022);

-- Hyperinflation in Turkey[13] EUR +18.5 million;

-- There was no adjustment to the provision in Ukraine in Q1 2023 (vs. EUR -27.3 million provision in Q12022).

Leasing contract margin reached EUR 366.6 million in Q1 2023, vs. EUR 171.4 million in Q1 2022, up 80.7% excluding non-operating items. Services margin was EUR 174.5 million, up 9.1% vs. Q1 2022, underpinned by the increasing number of fleet management contracts.

At EUR 190.5 million in Q1 2023, the contribution from Used car sales result remained at a high level (EUR 215.2 million in Q1 2022), reflecting the continued favourable supply/demand situation. The amount incorporates a negative impact of change in depreciation curve of EUR -42.7 million, as the positive impact of reduction in depreciation costs on Leasing contract margin in 2022 anticipated some UCS profits.

UCS result per unit[14] came in at EUR 2,535 in Q1 2023 vs. EUR 3,101 in Q1 2022. Had ALD not recorded any reduction in depreciation costs to reflect exceptionally high used car prices in 2022, UCS result per unit would have reached a high EUR 3,102 in Q1 2023.

Leveraging on its efficient remarketing tools, ALD sold 75 thousand units[15] in Q1 2023 vs. 69 thousand units in Q1 2022. The volume increase compared to the same period last year is explained by improved dynamics in car deliveries.

As a result of the continued favourable used car markets, ALD's Gross Operating Income reached EUR 731.6 million in Q1 2023, up 33.8% vs. Q1 2022. Excluding the net impact of the reduction in depreciation costs[16], Gross Operating Income would have increased by 11.9% vs. Q1 2022.

