Freitag, 12.05.2023
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Kurschance! Ausbruch! Durchbruch! - "Strong Buy"
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Tradegate
11.05.23
12:36 Uhr
62,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 12

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / The Company announces that on 11 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:11 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,773
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.0200
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.7400
Average price paid per share:£ 53.2789

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,841,469 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 11 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,773

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.0200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.2789

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

11/05/2023

08:08:28

BST

51

53.3400

XLON

765123333457897

11/05/2023

08:30:37

BST

48

53.5800

XLON

765123333459665

11/05/2023

08:53:21

BST

72

53.6600

XLON

765123333461773

11/05/2023

09:10:01

BST

85

53.7400

XLON

765123333463200

11/05/2023

09:32:38

BST

27

53.6200

XLON

765123333464551

11/05/2023

09:32:38

BST

57

53.6200

XLON

765123333464550

11/05/2023

09:47:55

BST

82

53.3800

XLON

765123333465286

11/05/2023

10:07:18

BST

78

53.3800

XLON

765123333466205

11/05/2023

10:42:31

BST

74

53.5000

XLON

765123333467984

11/05/2023

10:57:50

BST

72

53.4200

XLON

765123333468814

11/05/2023

11:37:36

BST

100

53.3600

XLON

765123333471037

11/05/2023

11:59:03

BST

75

53.2400

XLON

765123333472157

11/05/2023

12:36:29

BST

83

53.2800

XLON

765123333475172

11/05/2023

13:04:15

BST

73

53.3200

XLON

765123333476999

11/05/2023

13:34:52

BST

81

53.3400

XLON

765123333479332

11/05/2023

13:49:03

BST

83

53.3200

XLON

765123333480401

11/05/2023

14:07:07

BST

78

53.2200

XLON

765123333481711

11/05/2023

14:21:58

BST

87

53.3000

XLON

765123333483028

11/05/2023

14:32:02

BST

86

53.1800

XLON

765123333484777

11/05/2023

14:42:40

BST

80

53.2400

XLON

765123333487288

11/05/2023

14:49:07

BST

12

53.1200

XLON

765123333488151

11/05/2023

14:49:07

BST

87

53.1200

XLON

765123333488150

11/05/2023

14:57:40

BST

85

53.1800

XLON

765123333489552

11/05/2023

15:03:24

BST

93

53.1800

XLON

765123333490699

11/05/2023

15:12:07

BST

105

53.0600

XLON

765123333492053

11/05/2023

15:16:54

BST

71

53.0400

XLON

765123333492955

11/05/2023

15:22:10

BST

83

53.0200

XLON

765123333493690

11/05/2023

15:32:07

BST

85

53.1000

XLON

765123333495145

11/05/2023

15:39:35

BST

77

53.0800

XLON

765123333496109

11/05/2023

15:49:17

BST

154

53.2000

XLON

765123333497579

11/05/2023

15:59:06

BST

78

53.2400

XLON

765123333498884

11/05/2023

16:06:26

BST

32

53.2400

XLON

765123333500113

11/05/2023

16:06:26

BST

68

53.2400

XLON

765123333500114

11/05/2023

16:11:46

BST

75

53.2600

XLON

765123333501041

11/05/2023

16:23:16

BST

8

53.2200

XLON

765123333503105

11/05/2023

16:23:16

BST

22

53.2200

XLON

765123333503104

11/05/2023

16:23:51

BST

73

53.2400

XLON

765123333503172

11/05/2023

16:26:49

BST

31

53.2000

XLON

765123333503880

11/05/2023

16:29:10

BST

62

53.2000

XLON

765123333504317

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754455/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--May-12

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
