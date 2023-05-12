InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 12

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / The Company announces that on 11 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 11 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,773 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.0200 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.7400 Average price paid per share: £ 53.2789

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,841,469 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057) Date of purchases: 11 May 2023 Investment firm: GSI Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,773 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.7400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.0200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.2789

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 11/05/2023 08:08:28 BST 51 53.3400 XLON 765123333457897 11/05/2023 08:30:37 BST 48 53.5800 XLON 765123333459665 11/05/2023 08:53:21 BST 72 53.6600 XLON 765123333461773 11/05/2023 09:10:01 BST 85 53.7400 XLON 765123333463200 11/05/2023 09:32:38 BST 27 53.6200 XLON 765123333464551 11/05/2023 09:32:38 BST 57 53.6200 XLON 765123333464550 11/05/2023 09:47:55 BST 82 53.3800 XLON 765123333465286 11/05/2023 10:07:18 BST 78 53.3800 XLON 765123333466205 11/05/2023 10:42:31 BST 74 53.5000 XLON 765123333467984 11/05/2023 10:57:50 BST 72 53.4200 XLON 765123333468814 11/05/2023 11:37:36 BST 100 53.3600 XLON 765123333471037 11/05/2023 11:59:03 BST 75 53.2400 XLON 765123333472157 11/05/2023 12:36:29 BST 83 53.2800 XLON 765123333475172 11/05/2023 13:04:15 BST 73 53.3200 XLON 765123333476999 11/05/2023 13:34:52 BST 81 53.3400 XLON 765123333479332 11/05/2023 13:49:03 BST 83 53.3200 XLON 765123333480401 11/05/2023 14:07:07 BST 78 53.2200 XLON 765123333481711 11/05/2023 14:21:58 BST 87 53.3000 XLON 765123333483028 11/05/2023 14:32:02 BST 86 53.1800 XLON 765123333484777 11/05/2023 14:42:40 BST 80 53.2400 XLON 765123333487288 11/05/2023 14:49:07 BST 12 53.1200 XLON 765123333488151 11/05/2023 14:49:07 BST 87 53.1200 XLON 765123333488150 11/05/2023 14:57:40 BST 85 53.1800 XLON 765123333489552 11/05/2023 15:03:24 BST 93 53.1800 XLON 765123333490699 11/05/2023 15:12:07 BST 105 53.0600 XLON 765123333492053 11/05/2023 15:16:54 BST 71 53.0400 XLON 765123333492955 11/05/2023 15:22:10 BST 83 53.0200 XLON 765123333493690 11/05/2023 15:32:07 BST 85 53.1000 XLON 765123333495145 11/05/2023 15:39:35 BST 77 53.0800 XLON 765123333496109 11/05/2023 15:49:17 BST 154 53.2000 XLON 765123333497579 11/05/2023 15:59:06 BST 78 53.2400 XLON 765123333498884 11/05/2023 16:06:26 BST 32 53.2400 XLON 765123333500113 11/05/2023 16:06:26 BST 68 53.2400 XLON 765123333500114 11/05/2023 16:11:46 BST 75 53.2600 XLON 765123333501041 11/05/2023 16:23:16 BST 8 53.2200 XLON 765123333503105 11/05/2023 16:23:16 BST 22 53.2200 XLON 765123333503104 11/05/2023 16:23:51 BST 73 53.2400 XLON 765123333503172 11/05/2023 16:26:49 BST 31 53.2000 XLON 765123333503880 11/05/2023 16:29:10 BST 62 53.2000 XLON 765123333504317

