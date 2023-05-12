InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 12

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / The Company announces that on 11 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|11 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,773
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.0200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.7400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.2789
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,841,469 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 11 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,773
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.7400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.0200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.2789
