In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for polysilicon manufactured outside China, declined for a fifth week running to $35.789 per kilogram (kg) on May 9, edging 0.12% lower on-week. The fundamentals of scant deals and limited availability continue to govern the market. A source who had concluded a recent transaction confirmed that it had no transactions into China at the moment with demand only coming from outside of China. The ...

