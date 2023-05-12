

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.7467 against the euro and a 3-day low of 1.0705 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7329 and 1.0639, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 8-day lows of 0.6254 and 84.19 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6298 and 84.76, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.80 against the euro, 1.08 against the aussie, 0.61 against the greenback and 81.00 against the yen.



