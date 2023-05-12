Anzeige
Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

DJ Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report 12-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

In accordance with the Statement of Principles (November 2022) published by the Pre-Emption Group, Superdry PLC (LSE: SDRY), announces the following post transaction report in connection with the Company's non-pre-emptive issue of equity securities, as announced on 2 May 2023 and 4 May 2023.

Terms defined in the equity raise announcement issued on 2 May 2023 (the "Equity Raise announcement") have the same meanings in this announcement unless the context provides otherwise. 

Name of    Superdry plc 
Issuer 
 
 
 
       The Company issued 15,700,000 new Ordinary Shares in total (the "New Shares") (comprising 14,489,642 
       Placing Shares and 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares), representing approximately 19.1% of the Company's 
       ordinary share capital as of 2 May 2023. 
Transaction 
Details 
       Settlement and admission of the New Shares took place at 8.00 am on 5 May 2023. 
 
 
       As set out in the Equity Raise Announcement, the proceeds of the Equity Raise will be used to strengthen 
Use of    the Company's balance sheet in order to help underpin the Company's turnaround plan. 
Proceeds 
 
 
       Total proceeds from the Equity Raise amounted to approximately GBP12.0 million (gross proceeds) and GBP11.5 
Quantum of  million (net of expenses). 
Proceeds 
 
 
 
       The Issue Price represented approximately a 9.9 per cent discount to the closing mid-market share price 
Discount   of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023. 
 
 
       Soft pre-emption has been adhered to in the allocations process, where possible. Management was involved 
       in the allocations process, which has been carried out in compliance with the MIFID II Allocation 
Allocations  requirements. Allocations made outside of soft pre-emption were preferentially directed towards existing 
       shareholders in excess of their pro rata, and wall-crossed accounts. 
 
 
       The Company consulted with its major shareholders following its trading update of 14 April 2023 and 
       proposed the Placing and REX Retail Offer to provide an opportunity for institutional and UK retail 
Consultation shareholders to take part in the Equity Raise, to the extent reasonably practicable and permitted by law. 
 
 
       The Equity Raise included a Retail Offer via the REX platform, for a total of 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer 
       Shares. 
 
 
       Retail investors, who participated in the Retail Offer, were able to do so at the same Issue Price as all 
Retail    other investors participating in the Equity Raise. 
Investors 
 
       The REX Retail Offer was made available only to existing shareholders of the Company in the UK, through 
       certain financial intermediaries, in keeping with the principle of soft pre-emption.

For further information, please contact: 

Superdry 
Shaun Wills         shaun.wills@superdry.com    +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Chris MacDonald       investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Bookrunners and Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP                        +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Mike Burke 
Andrew Clark 
Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) 
 
Liberum Capital Limited                   +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher         superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 243163 
EQS News ID:  1631289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
