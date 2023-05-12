DJ Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report 12-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

In accordance with the Statement of Principles (November 2022) published by the Pre-Emption Group, Superdry PLC (LSE: SDRY), announces the following post transaction report in connection with the Company's non-pre-emptive issue of equity securities, as announced on 2 May 2023 and 4 May 2023.

Terms defined in the equity raise announcement issued on 2 May 2023 (the "Equity Raise announcement") have the same meanings in this announcement unless the context provides otherwise.

Name of Superdry plc Issuer The Company issued 15,700,000 new Ordinary Shares in total (the "New Shares") (comprising 14,489,642 Placing Shares and 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares), representing approximately 19.1% of the Company's ordinary share capital as of 2 May 2023. Transaction Details Settlement and admission of the New Shares took place at 8.00 am on 5 May 2023. As set out in the Equity Raise Announcement, the proceeds of the Equity Raise will be used to strengthen Use of the Company's balance sheet in order to help underpin the Company's turnaround plan. Proceeds Total proceeds from the Equity Raise amounted to approximately GBP12.0 million (gross proceeds) and GBP11.5 Quantum of million (net of expenses). Proceeds The Issue Price represented approximately a 9.9 per cent discount to the closing mid-market share price Discount of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023. Soft pre-emption has been adhered to in the allocations process, where possible. Management was involved in the allocations process, which has been carried out in compliance with the MIFID II Allocation Allocations requirements. Allocations made outside of soft pre-emption were preferentially directed towards existing shareholders in excess of their pro rata, and wall-crossed accounts. The Company consulted with its major shareholders following its trading update of 14 April 2023 and proposed the Placing and REX Retail Offer to provide an opportunity for institutional and UK retail Consultation shareholders to take part in the Equity Raise, to the extent reasonably practicable and permitted by law. The Equity Raise included a Retail Offer via the REX platform, for a total of 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares. Retail investors, who participated in the Retail Offer, were able to do so at the same Issue Price as all Retail other investors participating in the Equity Raise. Investors The REX Retail Offer was made available only to existing shareholders of the Company in the UK, through certain financial intermediaries, in keeping with the principle of soft pre-emption.

For further information, please contact:

Superdry Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Corporate Brokers Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 2074 188900 George Sellar Mike Burke Andrew Clark Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) Liberum Capital Limited +44 (0) 2031 002000 John Fishley Edward Thomas Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

