Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.05.23
08:03 Uhr
1,068 Euro
-0,010
-0,93 %
12.05.2023 | 08:31
175 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 12-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   80,000 
 
                            EUR1.0860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9390 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0700     GBP0.9300 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0757     GBP0.9352

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,691,512 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,378      1.0860        XDUB     08:46:17      00027698912TRDU1 
4,257      1.0860        XDUB     08:46:17      00027698911TRDU1 
850       1.0860        XDUB     08:46:17      00027698913TRDU1 
1,092      1.0840        XDUB     09:16:40      00027699183TRDU1 
11        1.0840        XDUB     09:16:40      00027699182TRDU1 
2,446      1.0840        XDUB     09:21:46      00027699216TRDU1 
718       1.0840        XDUB     09:21:46      00027699215TRDU1 
2,616      1.0820        XDUB     09:22:08      00027699220TRDU1 
343       1.0820        XDUB     09:22:08      00027699219TRDU1 
2,945      1.0820        XDUB     09:22:08      00027699218TRDU1 
507       1.0780        XDUB     10:07:19      00027699383TRDU1 
557       1.0780        XDUB     10:07:19      00027699382TRDU1 
1,690      1.0780        XDUB     10:07:19      00027699381TRDU1 
1,233      1.0800        XDUB     10:22:17      00027699425TRDU1 
1,649      1.0800        XDUB     10:22:17      00027699424TRDU1 
15        1.0800        XDUB     10:37:15      00027699560TRDU1 
488       1.0800        XDUB     10:40:54      00027699579TRDU1 
2,762      1.0800        XDUB     10:40:54      00027699578TRDU1 
7,964      1.0800        XDUB     10:54:33      00027699681TRDU1 
13        1.0780        XDUB     11:38:53      00027699885TRDU1 
3,009      1.0780        XDUB     11:39:54      00027699890TRDU1 
1,319      1.0780        XDUB     11:59:50      00027699958TRDU1 
1,750      1.0780        XDUB     11:59:50      00027699957TRDU1 
87        1.0780        XDUB     11:59:50      00027699956TRDU1 
1,750      1.0780        XDUB     12:00:38      00027699989TRDU1 
2,353      1.0780        XDUB     12:00:38      00027699988TRDU1 
814       1.0780        XDUB     12:00:38      00027699987TRDU1 
13        1.0720        XDUB     12:15:10      00027700029TRDU1 
2,764      1.0720        XDUB     12:15:10      00027700030TRDU1 
549       1.0740        XDUB     13:03:59      00027700321TRDU1 
2,133      1.0740        XDUB     13:03:59      00027700320TRDU1 
1,250      1.0700        XDUB     13:09:18      00027700334TRDU1 
3,004      1.0760        XDUB     13:25:12      00027700358TRDU1 
5,632      1.0720        XDUB     13:32:33      00027700371TRDU1 
502       1.0720        XDUB     14:04:16      00027700459TRDU1 
2,713      1.0720        XDUB     14:11:06      00027700485TRDU1 
3,033      1.0720        XDUB     14:11:06      00027700484TRDU1 
5,785      1.0720        XDUB     14:11:06      00027700483TRDU1 
1,332      1.0700        XDUB     14:32:37      00027700785TRDU1 
1,750      1.0700        XDUB     14:32:37      00027700784TRDU1 
19        1.0700        XDUB     14:32:37      00027700782TRDU1 
617       1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701684TRDU1 
3,612      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701683TRDU1 
67        1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701682TRDU1 
1,812      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701681TRDU1 
67        1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701680TRDU1 
1,733      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701679TRDU1 
2,971      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701678TRDU1 
3,612      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701677TRDU1 
2,785      1.0720        XDUB     15:12:34      00027701676TRDU1 
3,161      1.0720        XDUB     15:55:14      00027701991TRDU1 
5,442      1.0720        XDUB     15:55:14      00027701990TRDU1 
1,618      1.0720        XDUB     15:55:14      00027701989TRDU1 
27        1.0720        XDUB     15:55:14      00027701992TRDU1 
1,645      1.0720        XDUB     15:55:14      00027701993TRDU1 
896       1.0720        XDUB     15:55:15      00027701994TRDU1 
698       1.0740        XDUB     16:06:28      00027702114TRDU1 
1,808      1.0740        XDUB     16:08:52      00027702166TRDU1 
978       1.0740        XDUB     16:08:52      00027702165TRDU1 
966       1.0760        XDUB     16:16:20      00027702238TRDU1 
1,236      1.0760        XDUB     16:16:20      00027702237TRDU1 
1,034      1.0760        XDUB     16:18:29      00027702254TRDU1 
2,325      1.0760        XDUB     16:20:33      00027702269TRDU1 
809       1.0760        XDUB     16:20:33      00027702268TRDU1 
2,056      1.0740        XDUB     16:23:41      00027702288TRDU1 
2,930      1.0740        XDUB     16:23:41      00027702287TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,748      0.9390        XLON     09:22:08      00027699224TRDU1 
777       0.9390        XLON     09:22:08      00027699223TRDU1 
1,545      0.9390        XLON     09:22:08      00027699222TRDU1 
2,322      0.9390        XLON     09:22:08      00027699221TRDU1 
2,366      0.9330        XLON     09:51:26      00027699321TRDU1 
2,332      0.9330        XLON     09:51:26      00027699320TRDU1 
1,800      0.9390        XLON     10:44:49      00027699590TRDU1 
567       0.9390        XLON     10:44:49      00027699591TRDU1 
738       0.9380        XLON     10:54:33      00027699682TRDU1 
4,337      0.9380        XLON     10:54:33      00027699684TRDU1 
1,128      0.9360        XLON     12:00:38      00027699972TRDU1 
39        0.9360        XLON     12:00:38      00027699971TRDU1 
2,331      0.9360        XLON     12:00:38      00027699970TRDU1 
2,269      0.9360        XLON     12:00:38      00027699969TRDU1 
1,103      0.9360        XLON     12:00:38      00027699973TRDU1 
2,347      0.9360        XLON     12:11:25      00027700018TRDU1 
2,556      0.9310        XLON     13:35:08      00027700388TRDU1 
3,600      0.9330        XLON     14:04:20      00027700460TRDU1 
2,439      0.9340        XLON     14:11:06      00027700482TRDU1 
2,345      0.9340        XLON     14:16:05      00027700527TRDU1 
2,649      0.9330        XLON     14:30:16      00027700716TRDU1 
1,953      0.9300        XLON     14:32:37      00027700783TRDU1 
5,204      0.9300        XLON     14:32:37      00027700781TRDU1 
2,426      0.9330        XLON     15:06:17      00027701514TRDU1 
1,463      0.9340        XLON     15:11:42      00027701632TRDU1 
5,831      0.9340        XLON     15:11:42      00027701628TRDU1 
1,978      0.9360        XLON     15:43:54      00027701886TRDU1 
340       0.9360        XLON     15:43:54      00027701885TRDU1 
440       0.9360        XLON     15:52:47      00027701976TRDU1 
848       0.9360        XLON     15:52:47      00027701977TRDU1 
1,255      0.9360        XLON     15:52:49      00027701979TRDU1 
2,639      0.9360        XLON     16:05:48      00027702109TRDU1 
180       0.9380        XLON     16:11:15      00027702185TRDU1 
1,031      0.9380        XLON     16:11:15      00027702184TRDU1 
597       0.9380        XLON     16:11:36      00027702187TRDU1 
565       0.9380        XLON     16:13:16      00027702195TRDU1 
3,287      0.9380        XLON     16:13:17      00027702196TRDU1 
1,220      0.9380        XLON     16:13:17      00027702197TRDU1 
4,405      0.9360        XLON     16:23:41      00027702286TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  243162 
EQS News ID:  1631241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
