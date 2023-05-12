Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

12 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 EUR1.0860 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9390 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0700 GBP0.9300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0757 GBP0.9352

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,691,512 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,378 1.0860 XDUB 08:46:17 00027698912TRDU1 4,257 1.0860 XDUB 08:46:17 00027698911TRDU1 850 1.0860 XDUB 08:46:17 00027698913TRDU1 1,092 1.0840 XDUB 09:16:40 00027699183TRDU1 11 1.0840 XDUB 09:16:40 00027699182TRDU1 2,446 1.0840 XDUB 09:21:46 00027699216TRDU1 718 1.0840 XDUB 09:21:46 00027699215TRDU1 2,616 1.0820 XDUB 09:22:08 00027699220TRDU1 343 1.0820 XDUB 09:22:08 00027699219TRDU1 2,945 1.0820 XDUB 09:22:08 00027699218TRDU1 507 1.0780 XDUB 10:07:19 00027699383TRDU1 557 1.0780 XDUB 10:07:19 00027699382TRDU1 1,690 1.0780 XDUB 10:07:19 00027699381TRDU1 1,233 1.0800 XDUB 10:22:17 00027699425TRDU1 1,649 1.0800 XDUB 10:22:17 00027699424TRDU1 15 1.0800 XDUB 10:37:15 00027699560TRDU1 488 1.0800 XDUB 10:40:54 00027699579TRDU1 2,762 1.0800 XDUB 10:40:54 00027699578TRDU1 7,964 1.0800 XDUB 10:54:33 00027699681TRDU1 13 1.0780 XDUB 11:38:53 00027699885TRDU1 3,009 1.0780 XDUB 11:39:54 00027699890TRDU1 1,319 1.0780 XDUB 11:59:50 00027699958TRDU1 1,750 1.0780 XDUB 11:59:50 00027699957TRDU1 87 1.0780 XDUB 11:59:50 00027699956TRDU1 1,750 1.0780 XDUB 12:00:38 00027699989TRDU1 2,353 1.0780 XDUB 12:00:38 00027699988TRDU1 814 1.0780 XDUB 12:00:38 00027699987TRDU1 13 1.0720 XDUB 12:15:10 00027700029TRDU1 2,764 1.0720 XDUB 12:15:10 00027700030TRDU1 549 1.0740 XDUB 13:03:59 00027700321TRDU1 2,133 1.0740 XDUB 13:03:59 00027700320TRDU1 1,250 1.0700 XDUB 13:09:18 00027700334TRDU1 3,004 1.0760 XDUB 13:25:12 00027700358TRDU1 5,632 1.0720 XDUB 13:32:33 00027700371TRDU1 502 1.0720 XDUB 14:04:16 00027700459TRDU1 2,713 1.0720 XDUB 14:11:06 00027700485TRDU1 3,033 1.0720 XDUB 14:11:06 00027700484TRDU1 5,785 1.0720 XDUB 14:11:06 00027700483TRDU1 1,332 1.0700 XDUB 14:32:37 00027700785TRDU1 1,750 1.0700 XDUB 14:32:37 00027700784TRDU1 19 1.0700 XDUB 14:32:37 00027700782TRDU1 617 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701684TRDU1 3,612 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701683TRDU1 67 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701682TRDU1 1,812 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701681TRDU1 67 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701680TRDU1 1,733 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701679TRDU1 2,971 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701678TRDU1 3,612 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701677TRDU1 2,785 1.0720 XDUB 15:12:34 00027701676TRDU1 3,161 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:14 00027701991TRDU1 5,442 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:14 00027701990TRDU1 1,618 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:14 00027701989TRDU1 27 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:14 00027701992TRDU1 1,645 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:14 00027701993TRDU1 896 1.0720 XDUB 15:55:15 00027701994TRDU1 698 1.0740 XDUB 16:06:28 00027702114TRDU1 1,808 1.0740 XDUB 16:08:52 00027702166TRDU1 978 1.0740 XDUB 16:08:52 00027702165TRDU1 966 1.0760 XDUB 16:16:20 00027702238TRDU1 1,236 1.0760 XDUB 16:16:20 00027702237TRDU1 1,034 1.0760 XDUB 16:18:29 00027702254TRDU1 2,325 1.0760 XDUB 16:20:33 00027702269TRDU1 809 1.0760 XDUB 16:20:33 00027702268TRDU1 2,056 1.0740 XDUB 16:23:41 00027702288TRDU1 2,930 1.0740 XDUB 16:23:41 00027702287TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,748 0.9390 XLON 09:22:08 00027699224TRDU1 777 0.9390 XLON 09:22:08 00027699223TRDU1 1,545 0.9390 XLON 09:22:08 00027699222TRDU1 2,322 0.9390 XLON 09:22:08 00027699221TRDU1 2,366 0.9330 XLON 09:51:26 00027699321TRDU1 2,332 0.9330 XLON 09:51:26 00027699320TRDU1 1,800 0.9390 XLON 10:44:49 00027699590TRDU1 567 0.9390 XLON 10:44:49 00027699591TRDU1 738 0.9380 XLON 10:54:33 00027699682TRDU1 4,337 0.9380 XLON 10:54:33 00027699684TRDU1 1,128 0.9360 XLON 12:00:38 00027699972TRDU1 39 0.9360 XLON 12:00:38 00027699971TRDU1 2,331 0.9360 XLON 12:00:38 00027699970TRDU1 2,269 0.9360 XLON 12:00:38 00027699969TRDU1 1,103 0.9360 XLON 12:00:38 00027699973TRDU1 2,347 0.9360 XLON 12:11:25 00027700018TRDU1 2,556 0.9310 XLON 13:35:08 00027700388TRDU1 3,600 0.9330 XLON 14:04:20 00027700460TRDU1 2,439 0.9340 XLON 14:11:06 00027700482TRDU1 2,345 0.9340 XLON 14:16:05 00027700527TRDU1

2,649 0.9330 XLON 14:30:16 00027700716TRDU1 1,953 0.9300 XLON 14:32:37 00027700783TRDU1 5,204 0.9300 XLON 14:32:37 00027700781TRDU1 2,426 0.9330 XLON 15:06:17 00027701514TRDU1 1,463 0.9340 XLON 15:11:42 00027701632TRDU1 5,831 0.9340 XLON 15:11:42 00027701628TRDU1 1,978 0.9360 XLON 15:43:54 00027701886TRDU1 340 0.9360 XLON 15:43:54 00027701885TRDU1 440 0.9360 XLON 15:52:47 00027701976TRDU1 848 0.9360 XLON 15:52:47 00027701977TRDU1 1,255 0.9360 XLON 15:52:49 00027701979TRDU1 2,639 0.9360 XLON 16:05:48 00027702109TRDU1 180 0.9380 XLON 16:11:15 00027702185TRDU1 1,031 0.9380 XLON 16:11:15 00027702184TRDU1 597 0.9380 XLON 16:11:36 00027702187TRDU1 565 0.9380 XLON 16:13:16 00027702195TRDU1 3,287 0.9380 XLON 16:13:17 00027702196TRDU1 1,220 0.9380 XLON 16:13:17 00027702197TRDU1 4,405 0.9360 XLON 16:23:41 00027702286TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 243162 EQS News ID: 1631241 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

