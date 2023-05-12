Northeastern University researchers have looked at energy use in manufacturing sectors and have found great potential for facilities to generate a portion of their own power with on-site rooftop solar installations.From pv magazine USA Powering energy-intensive sectors of the US economy with renewable energy would go a long way toward achieving the Biden Administration's climate goals of reducing emissions by at least 50% from a 2005 baseline by 2030 and achieving net-zero pollution by 2050. A recent study conducted at Northeastern University looked at how solar could power US manufacturing. ...

