Successful Private Placement allowing to reach a total amount of €25 million

Strong financial position to continue portfolio development and strengthen R&D activities

New cash visibility until at least Q4 2025

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical technology company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas (the "Company"), announced today the successful pricing of its Global Offering (as defined below) for a final amount of €25.1 million through an offering to French and international investors via a Private Placement and to retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform in France.

Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell said: "We thank both our existing and new shareholders for their support and trust. We were also pleased to offer retail investors the opportunity to take part in the offering. The team is engaged and looking forward to pursuing the development of our portfolio, of which all candidate products are based on the same technology as UZEDYTM, our first product just approved by the FDA. UZEDYTM is a first, a huge accomplishment and we can't wait for the next one! We already have two other programs in phase 3. Our impact on the health of patients around the world will be increasingly greater.

Jaime Arango, CFO at MedinCell said: "This successful capital raise combined with recent non-dilutive financing allow us to benefit from a very strong financial position. UZEDYs revenues should quickly take over and cover our operational costs, including R&D costs that represent the main part of our expenses. All lights are green for MedinCell to create significant value in the short and long term, whilst having the necessary funds to do so. We're looking forward to the next 18 months, period during which we expect a very strong newsflow

The use of proceeds of the Global Offering (as defined below) will be used to strengthen the Company's existing funds and to contribute to the financing of:

preclinical and clinical activities for the Company's programs, including: the clinical Phase 1 of mdc-GRT, preclinical and clinical activities for several investigational products such as mdc-TMK and mdc-DPL,

formulation activities of new products,

investments to expand and improve the laboratory in Montpellier, France,

research, development of new technologies.

Terms of the Global Offering

The Global Offering, for a total of €25.1 million, was carried out via the issuance without shareholder's preferential subscription rights of 3,430,000 new shares, with a nominal value of 0.01 euros each, within the framework of:

an offer for 3,324,804 new ordinary shares for a total of €24.3 million to qualified investors or a restricted circle of investors referred to in article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 20 th resolution of the combined general meeting of the Company on September 8, 2022 (the " General Meeting ") (the " Private Placement

resolution of the combined general meeting of the Company on September 8, 2022 (the " ") (the " a public offer of new shares aimed at retail investors, in accordance with the 18th resolution of the General Meeting, via the PrimaryBid platform only in France, for a total of 768,982.76 euros, via the issuance of 105,196 new shares, representing 3.1% of the Global Offering (the "PrimaryBid Offering" and together with the Private Placement, the "Global Offering

The new shares, representing 13.6% of the share capital of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the completion of the Global Offering and 11.9% of the Company's share capital, on a non-diluted basis, following the Global Offering, were issued by decision of the Directoire (as defined below) pursuant to and within the limits of the delegations of authority granted by the General Meeting and authorized by the Conseil de Surveillance (as defined below) as of the date of this press release.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €7.31 per share, representing a discount of 9% compared to the closing price of the MedinCell share on 11 May 2023, i.e. €8.01, and of 10% compared to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the regulated market of Euronext Paris over the last 3 trading sessions prior to the beginning of the Global Offering (i.e. from May 9 to May 11 2023 inclusive), i.e. €8.12, in accordance with the 20th resolution of the General Meeting.

By way of illustration, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital of the Company prior to the launch of the Global Offering will now hold an interest of 0.88%.

Admission to trading of the new shares

Settlement-Delivery of the new ordinary shares to be issued in the Global Offering and the PrimaryBid Offering and their admission for trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected on 16 May 2023. The new ordinary shares will be on the same category and fungible with the existing shares, will be entitled to all rights associated with the existing shares, and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the same ISIN code FR0004065605 MEDCL.

Lock-up commitments

In connection with the Global Offering, the Company and the members of the management board ("Directoire") and the Supervisory Board ("Conseil de Surveillance") have signed a lock-up agreement which takes effect on the date of signature of the placement agreement entered into between the Company and the banks today and for a period of 90 days following the settlement-delivery of the Global Offering, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Financial intermediaries

Jefferies, Bryan Garnier Securities SAS and Bryan, Garnier Co are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Private Placement.

Under the PrimaryBid Offering, investors can only subscribe through the PrimaryBid partners listed on the PrimaryBid website (www.PrimaryBid.fr). The PrimaryBid Offering is not covered by a placement agreement. For more details, please visit the PrimaryBid website at www.PrimaryBid.fr.

Risk factors

The attention of the public is drawn to the risk factors associated with the Company and its activity, presented in section 2 of the universal reference document registered with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (the "AMF") under number D.22-0668 on July 28, 2022, available free of charge on the Company's website (https://invest.medincell.com). The occurrence of some or all of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results, development or prospects. The risk factors presented in this document remains the same today.

Additionally, investors are invited to consider the following risks specific to this Global Offering: (i) the market price of the Company's shares may fluctuate and become lower than the subscription price of the shares issued in the Global Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of the Company's shares may occur in the market and negatively impact the market price of its share, and (iv) the Company's shareholders may experience potentially significant dilution resulting from possible future capital increases necessary to provide the Company with additional financing.

No prospectus

The Global Offering is not subject to a prospectus requiring an approval from the AMF.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas from development to commercialization by combining its proprietary BEPO technology (licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq) with already known and marketed active ingredients. Through the controlled and sustained release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more effective, including improved compliance and reduced drug requirements. MedinCell's proprietary BEPO technology enables the controlled delivery of a therapeutic dose of medication for several days, weeks or months from a simple subcutaneous or local injection of a few millimeters in size, entirely bioresorbable.

MedinCell collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new therapeutic options. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, MedinCell currently employs over 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities. www.medincell.com

