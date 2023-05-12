ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGH SALES GROWTH AND STRONG PROFITABILITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Revenues during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 393.7 (334.4) million, which corresponded to 18% (0%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 44.4 (25.8) million and the EBITDA margin increased to 11.3% (7.7%), which showed that the company has managed to increase profitability through efficiency and economies of scale despite high inflation and great uncertainty around the world. During the quarter, there was also the start of sales in Turkey and the launch of new digital tools for the company's distributors in Scandinavia.

JANUARY-MARCH

The total revenues amounted to SEK 393.7 (334.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 18% (0%)

(334.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 18% (0%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 130.7 (99.3) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 33.2% (29.7%)

(99.3) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 33.2% (29.7%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 44.4 (25.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.3% (7.7%)

(25.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.3% (7.7%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 65.0 (-8.9) million

(-8.9) million Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 216.4 (217.9) million

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 12 May 2023.

