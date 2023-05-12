Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Kurschance! Ausbruch! Durchbruch! - "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
12.05.23
08:18 Uhr
3,610 Euro
-0,150
-3,99 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2023 | 08:42
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGH SALES GROWTH AND STRONG PROFITABILITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Revenues during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 393.7 (334.4) million, which corresponded to 18% (0%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 44.4 (25.8) million and the EBITDA margin increased to 11.3% (7.7%), which showed that the company has managed to increase profitability through efficiency and economies of scale despite high inflation and great uncertainty around the world. During the quarter, there was also the start of sales in Turkey and the launch of new digital tools for the company's distributors in Scandinavia.

JANUARY-MARCH

  • The total revenues amounted to SEK 393.7 (334.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 18% (0%)
  • The gross profit amounted to SEK 130.7 (99.3) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 33.2% (29.7%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 44.4 (25.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.3% (7.7%)
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 65.0 (-8.9) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 216.4 (217.9) million

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700,
email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen
CFO Zinzino
+46 707 900 174,
email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 12 May 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3768528/2056557.pdf

Interim Report Q1 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3768528/972cd6466c2b5b6d.pdf

Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q1 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-first-quarter-2023-301823062.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.