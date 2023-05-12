Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
[12.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,119,000.00
EUR
260,000.0000
212,196,210.89
8.7979
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,012.89
88.791
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,257,812.69
100.8312
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
3,000.0000
13,087,344.09
109.0594
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
72,339.00
GBP
0
7,731,378.92
106.877
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
81,231.00
EUR
0
8,458,183.12
104.1251
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
46,049.00
CHF
0
4,542,370.46
98.6421
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
220,000.0000
62,389,284.65
9.0608
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
31,105,585.93
10.2986
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,516,179.72
10.1857