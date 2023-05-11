The Metals Company Provides Q1 2023 Corporate Update

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today provided a corporate update and financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.



Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income and per share amount of $nil for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after recording a gain on disposition of asset of approximately $14 million

Total cash of approximately $28.4 million at March 31, 2023

The Company believes that existing cash and liquidity will be sufficient to fund operations for at least the next twelve months



Gerard Barron, TMC Chairman and CEO, commented: "The first quarter of 2023 has progressed as we had hoped. At the March 2023 ISA session, member states made significant progress on key aspects of the regulatory text and reiterated their commitment to adopting final rules, regulations and procedures. I would like to thank the 167 member states (and the European Union) for their tremendous efforts both at these formal sessions and the intersessional work that is happening in between. I'm also pleased that we were able to sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Japan's PAMCO to explore nodule processing at their existing facility, another example of our capital-light strategy to get into commercial production. We also entered into an agreement with Bechtel to support our subsidiary NORI's planned application to the ISA for our NORI-D project. A lifecycle assessment (LCA) completed by Benchmark in March showed that critical battery metals from our first NORI-D project would outperform key land-based production routes across almost every impact category analysed. The two important areas not covered by Benchmark's LCA - impact on marine biodiversity and ecosystem function - are being analyzed by our science partners based on the wealth of data we've gathered over the past decade."

Operational Highlights

Extensive deep-sea environmental data submission to the International Seabed Authority: In March 2023, TMC announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) had begun the process of submitting data collected during 17 offshore resource definition and environmental baseline campaigns in the NORI-D exploration area to DeepData, an open database of contractor data managed by the International Seabed Authority (ISA). Collected using a suite of high-tech equipment, the dataset submitted to the ISA includes over 1,400 biological samples from extensive boxcore and multicore sampling, and over 8,000 images analysed for benthic megafauna captured by Remotely Operated Vehicles from two offshore campaigns. This first submission of benthic data will provide a significant expansion to the biological holdings contained within the ISA's 'DeepData' platform by contributing over 270,000 occurrences.

Industry Update

The ISA completed what we believe was a productive March 2023 session and continues to work inter-sessionally to finalize regulations regarding exploitation of deep-sea minerals. At the session, all member states of the ISA reiterated their commitment to the adoption of final rules, regulations and procedures (Mining Code). The main item on the agenda of the ISA Council remains the negotiation of the Draft Regulations on Exploitation of Mineral Resources in the Area. During the session, the ISA Council confirmed it has the obligation to consider a plan of work for exploitation submitted after July 2023. We are aligned with the members of the ISA in that we do not want to submit an application for a work plan for exploitation and start commercial operations in the CCZ until final regulations are in place. We will continue to constructively support the negotiations. NORI, however, may exercise its legal rights under UNCLOS to lodge an application for a plan of work for exploitation before the final Mining Code is adopted and in place. The next ISA Council session is scheduled for July 2023. We expect that discussions will continue at this session on the approval process for an application for a plan of work for exploitation, if one is submitted before final regulations are in place. NORI is committed to submitting an application for a plan of work for exploitation only after we complete a quality comprehensive, science-driven environmental and social impact assessment.



Financial Results Overview

At March 31, 2023, TMC held cash of $28.4 million and held no debt. We believe that our cash on hand and borrowing availability under our recently signed credit facility with an affiliate of Allseas will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months from today.

TMC reported net income of approximately $nil for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The first quarter 2023 results include a gain of approximately $14 million on the sale of a 2% royalty on the NORI asset to Low Carbon Royalties. Exploration evaluation expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $7.2 million compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. General and administrative expenses were $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The lower spending in the first quarter of 2023 reflect lower share-based compensation, as options with specific market capitalization vesting conditions were fully amortized in 2022, and lower spending on the PMTS as the collector test was completed in November 2022.

Conference Call

TMC will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide an update on recent corporate developments, first quarter financial results and upcoming milestones.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. More information is available at www.metals.co.



Forward Looking Statements

TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS As at

March 31,

2023 As at

December 31,

2022

Current Cash $ 28,390 $ 46,842 Receivables and prepayments 3,230 2,760 31,620 49,602 Non-current Exploration contracts 42,900 43,150 Equipment 1,997 2,025 Investment 8,781 - 53,678 45,175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 85,298 $ 94,777 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,544 41,614 17,544 41,614 Non-current Deferred tax liability 10,675 10,675 Warrants liability 1,528 983 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 29,747 $ 53,272 EQUITY Common shares (unlimited shares, no par value - issued: 280,618,285 (December 31, 2022 - 266,812,131)) 345,090 332,882 Special Shares - - Additional paid in capital 186,796 184,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,216 ) (1,216 ) Deficit (475,119 ) (475,121 ) TOTAL EQUITY 55,551 41,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 85,298 $ 94,777













TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/Loss and Comprehensive Income/Loss

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2023 Three months ended

March 31,

2022(1)

Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses $ 7,169 $ 7,441 General and administrative expenses 6,214 8,466 Operating loss 13,383 15,907 Other items Equity-accounted investment loss 219 - Gain on disposition of asset (13,750 ) - Interest expense/(income) (454 ) - Change in fair value of private warrants liability 544 5,188 Foreign exchange loss 29 22 Fees and interest on credit facility 27 - Net Loss (Income) and Comprehensive Loss (Income) for the period $ (2 ) $ 21,117 Net Loss (Income) per share - basic and diluted $ - $ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 272,029,603 226,075,389 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 300,376,133 226,075,389

(1) The comparative figures in exploration and evaluation expenses and general and administrative expenses have been adjusted to conform to the current period's presentation.





TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US Dollars)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31,

2023 Three months ended

March 31,

2022 Cash resources provided by (used in)

$ 2

$ (21,117 ) Operating activities

Net Income (Loss) for the period Items not affecting cash: Equity-accounted investment loss 219 - Gain on disposition of asset (13,750 ) - Amortization 88

95

Expenses settled with share-based payments 1,755

6,393 Expenses to be settled with share-based payments 15

45 Change in fair value of warrants liability 545

5,188 Unrealized foreign exchange (20

) (8 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables and prepayments (469 ) 619

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(11,877 ) (6,744 ) Net cash used in operating activities

(23,472 ) (15,529

) Investing activities - (210

) Acquisition of equipment 5,000

-

Cash received from investment in Low Carbon Royalties

5,000 (210 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Financing activities Taxes withheld and paid on share-based compensation - (78 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (78 ) Decrease in cash

(18,472 ) (15,817 ) Impact of exchange rate changes on cash

20 (8 ) Cash - beginning of period

46,842 84,873 Cash - end of period

$ 28,390 $ 69,048























