goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2023 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 10, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 8,100,510 96.92% 257,319 3.08% David Ingram 8,049,816 96.32% 308,013 3.68% David Appel 8,170,900 97.76% 186,929 2.24% Sean Morrison 8,106,955 97.00% 250,874 3.00% Karen Basian 8,122,049 97.18% 235,780 2.82% Susan Doniz 7,678,071 91.87% 679,758 8.13% Honourable James Moore 7,882,218 94.31% 475,611 5.69% Tara Deakin 7,528,673 90.08% 829,156 9.92% Jason Mullins 8,134,455 97.33% 223,374 2.67% Jonathan Tétrault 8,146,077 97.47% 211,752 2.53%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 7,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $10.7 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our brands, visit www.goeasy.com , www.easyfinancial.com , www.lendcare.ca , www.easyhome.ca .

