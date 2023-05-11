Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, Llc Reports First Quarter Operating And Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Averaged net production of 2.2 bcfe per day, a 12% increase over the first quarter of 2022

Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $3.64 per mcfe, a $0.22 per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

Reported Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $1.1 billion and $112 million, respectively

of $1.1 billion and $112 million, respectively Generated Net Cash from Operating Activities of $371 million and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $350 million

of $350 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $25 million for the quarter

Post-Quarter End Highlights:

Prepaid the entirety of the Second Lien Term Loan due 2025 in May, simplifying the capital structure while extending our maturity profile and reducing interest expense

Issued $213 million of 8.25% senior notes due 2028 in an add-on offering in May with proceeds used to repay borrowings under our revolving credit facility

Reaffirmed the borrowing base and elected commitment amount under the credit facility at $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively, in April

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2023 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Friday, May 12, 2023 . For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the first quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "We had another strong and steady quarter of operational and financial results despite the ongoing commodity price volatility. Operationally, we maintained a consistent and balanced development cadence that allowed us to maintain production while substantially increasing our liquids volumes. The growth in our oil volumes this past quarter helped to offset some of the impact of the depressed natural gas prices, increasing our cash margins and contributing to the $25 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow that we generated."

Fisher continued, "I am also pleased to announce that we successfully refinanced our $550 million Second Lien Term Loan. This refinancing reaffirms our disciplined financial strategy that is focused on simplifying the balance sheet and managing our debt maturity profile. We remain committed to reducing our absolute debt over the next several years while continuing to increase equity value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First quarter 2023 net production averaged 2,198 mmcfe per day, consisting of 2,038 mmcf per day of natural gas, 10,356 bbls per day of oil and 16,256 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

First quarter 2023 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.30 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $3.64 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023, Ascent reported net income of $1.1 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $112 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $350 million . Ascent incurred $275 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 consisting of $239 million of D&C costs, $26 million of land and leasehold costs, and $10 million of capitalized interest. The Company generated $25 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the three months ended March 31, 2023, despite commodity hedge loss settlements of approximately $67 million .

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.4 billion, with $335 million of borrowings and $168 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2023 was approximately $1.5 billion, comprised of $1.5 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.4x based on an LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company continued to improve its financial profile through a series of transactions aimed at simplifying the balance sheet and optimizing the debt maturity profile. In May 2023, Ascent prepaid the entirety of the 2025 Second Lien Term Loan, utilizing borrowings under the credit facility. The Company also issued an additional $213 million in aggregate principal amount of its existing 8.25% Senior Notes due 2028, bringing the total outstanding principal amount to $513 million, to repay borrowings under the credit facility. Additionally, in April, Ascent reaffirmed its borrowing base and commitment amount under the credit facility at $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively, pursuant to the scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2023, we spud 19 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 19 wells, and turned-in-line 12 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 15,500 feet. As of March 31, 2023, Ascent had 823 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place in order to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of March 31, 2023, Ascent had hedged 1,447,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production in 2023 at an average downside price of $3.19 per mmbtu. In addition, Ascent had also hedged 6,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $72.30 per bbl in 2023. We also have significant commodity hedges in place in 2024 through 2026, as well as basis hedges to limit exposure to price volatility at our actual sales points (please reference our financial statements for additional detail).

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio . With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering clean-burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations

405-252-7850

[email protected]

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Revenues:







Natural gas

$ 611,560

$ 812,878 Oil

63,993

54,366 NGL

43,741

69,497 Commodity derivative gain (loss)

921,649

(1,995,560) Total Revenues

1,640,943

(1,058,819) Operating Expenses:







Lease operating expenses

33,650

25,407 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

240,292

233,545 Taxes other than income

11,497

10,522 Exploration expenses

607

18,409 General and administrative expenses

16,493

19,843 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,039

152,279 Total Operating Expenses

485,578

460,005 Income (Loss) from Operations

1,155,365

(1,518,824) Other Income (Expense):







Interest expense, net

(55,335)

(44,965) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,880

(7,980) Other income

536

682 Total Other Expense

(50,919)

(52,263) Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,104,446

$ (1,571,087)

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,180

$ 3,894 Accounts receivable - natural gas, oil and NGL sales

254,399

530,385 Accounts receivable - joint interest and other

46,995

35,340 Short-term derivative assets

123,384

14,061 Other current assets

11,019

12,597 Total Current Assets

442,977

596,277 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

10,832,461

10,558,533 Other property and equipment

41,038

39,641 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4,083,459)

(3,900,730) Property and Equipment, net

6,790,040

6,697,444 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

14,126

6,081 Other long-term assets

43,062

44,117 Total Assets

$ 7,290,205

$ 7,343,919









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 84,905

$ 77,753 Accrued interest

57,343

50,375 Short-term derivative liabilities

93,004

684,204 Other current liabilities

522,391

771,062 Total Current Liabilities

757,643

1,583,394 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,444,189

2,475,222 Long-term derivative liabilities

216,399

495,464 Other long-term liabilities

109,252

113,061 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,769,840

3,083,747 Member's Equity

3,762,722

2,676,778 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,290,205

$ 7,343,919

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 1,104,446

$ (1,571,087) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,039

152,279 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(921,649)

1,995,560 Settlements of commodity derivatives

(66,818)

(367,163) Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

-

17,858 Non-cash interest expense

5,977

3,121 Long-term incentive compensation

(646)

875 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,880)

7,980 Other

54

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities

70,395

42,607 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

370,918

282,030 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(259,916)

(245,845) Additions to other property and equipment

(1,059)

(589) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(260,975)

(246,434) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

510,000

845,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(545,000)

(880,000) Cash paid for settlements of commodity derivatives

(53,530)

- Distribution to Member

(17,856)

- Other

(271)

(216) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(106,657)

(35,216) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,286

380 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

3,894

5,674 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 7,180

$ 6,054

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022









Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf)

183,444

163,886 Oil (mbbls)

932

624 NGL (mbbls)

1,463

1,391 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

197,811

175,980









Average Daily Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf/d)

2,038

1,821 Oil (mbbls/d)

10

7 NGL (mbbls/d)

16

15 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,198

1,955 % Natural Gas

93 %

93 % % Liquids

7 %

7 %









Average Sales Prices:







Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 3.33

$ 4.96 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 68.71

$ 87.13 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 29.90

$ 49.96









Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 3.64

$ 5.32 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

(0.34)

(2.09) Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.30

$ 3.23

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Capital Expenditures Incurred:







Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 239,232

$ 198,378 Land and leasehold costs incurred

26,185

31,236 Capitalized interest incurred

10,270

9,999 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 275,687

$ 239,613

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 1,104,446

$ (1,571,087) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income:







(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(921,649)

1,995,560 Commodity derivative settlements

(66,818)

(367,163) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives

835

(1,738) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,880)

7,980 Long-term incentive compensation

(646)

875 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

-

17,858 Other operating benefits

-

(1,784) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 112,288

$ 80,501





(a) As shown above and on the following pages, Ascent uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measures) as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of its assets.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures provide no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement. Non-GAAP measures do not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, exploration expenses and other commitments and obligations. However, Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because these measures:

• are widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

• are more comparable to estimates used by analysts;

• help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Ascent's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure;

• excludes one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated; and

• are used by Ascent's management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to using non-GAAP measures as measures of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect Ascent's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating non-GAAP measures reported by different companies. (b) Ascent defines "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" as net income (loss) before impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties; the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement; unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives; change in fair value of contingent payment right; long-term incentive compensation; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; and other operating expenses including changes in legal reserves, settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 1,104,446

$ (1,571,087) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Exploration expenses

607

18,409 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,039

152,279 Interest expense, net

55,335

44,965 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(921,649)

1,995,560 Commodity derivative settlements

(66,818)

(367,163) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,880)

7,980 Long-term incentive compensation

(646)

875 Other operating benefits

-

(1,784) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 350,434

$ 280,034





(a) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures. (b) Ascent defines "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement; change in fair value of contingent payment right; long-term incentive compensation; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; and other operating expenses including changes in legal reserves, settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 1,104,446

$ 1,600,999

$ 46,540

$ 284,927

$ 3,036,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

607

3,353

15,365

12,015

31,340 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,039

181,519

192,484

149,771

706,813 Interest expense, net

55,335

57,426

57,553

49,787

220,101 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(921,649)

(993,155)

1,100,991

584,421

(229,392) Commodity derivative settlements(a)

(66,818)

(473,217)

(856,004)

(603,555)

(1,999,594) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,880)

1,955

(3,656)

(2,977)

(8,558) Long-term incentive compensation

(646)

8,780

8,914

4,176

21,224 Other operating benefits

-

(59)

(3,352)

(1,565)

(4,976) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 350,434

$ 387,601

$ 558,835

$ 477,000

$ 1,773,870





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (1,571,087)

$ 1,110,012

$ (1,256,435)

$ (616,942)

$ (2,334,452) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

18,409

26,061

22,274

16,539

83,283 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

152,279

159,286

151,902

147,763

611,230 Interest expense, net

44,965

47,034

44,996

41,353

178,348 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

1,995,560

(532,585)

1,512,044

665,763

3,640,782 Commodity derivative settlements

(367,163)

(534,216)

(227,286)

(41,003)

(1,169,668) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

7,980

(407)

1,544

13,338

22,455 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

-

-

-

3,822

3,822 Long-term incentive compensation

875

815

816

902

3,408 Other operating expenses (benefits)

(1,784)

7,219

-

-

5,435 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 280,034

$ 283,219

$ 249,855

$ 231,535

$ 1,044,643





(a) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods. (b) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Net Debt:







Total debt

$ 2,444,189

$ 2,556,825 Less: cash and cash equivalents

7,180

6,054 Net Debt(a)

$ 2,437,009

$ 2,550,771









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt(a)

$ 2,437,009

$ 2,550,771 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)

$ 1,773,870

$ 1,044,643 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX(c)

1.37 x

2.44 x





(a) Ascent defines "Net Debt" as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. (b) Refer to our Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDAX and Net Debt for more details regarding our LTM Adjusted EBITDAX calculations. Only includes impact of XTO acquisition since August 5, 2022. (c) Our Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX was 1.35x as of March 31, 2023 when including the full-year EBITDAX impact of the XTO acquisition, as provided by our debt covenant calculations.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 370,918

$ 282,030 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(70,395)

(42,607) Drilling and completion costs incurred

(239,232)

(198,378) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(26,185)

(31,236) Capitalized interest incurred

(10,270)

(9,999) Other operating benefits

-

(1,784) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 24,836

$ (1,974)





(a) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures. (b) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Ascent defines "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities; drilling and completion costs incurred; land and leasehold costs incurred; capitalized interest incurred; financing commodity derivative settlements; and certain other operating expenses including changes in legal reserves, including settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.

