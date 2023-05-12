

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-week high of 1.1159 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1184.



Against the euro and the yen, the franc advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9743 and 151.08 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9753 and 150.37, respectively.



The franc edged up to 0.8918 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8942.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the pound, 0.96 against the euro, 154.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken