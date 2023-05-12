HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The following are results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 financial highlights:

Sales increased 32.8 percent to $424.3 million, compared to $319.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earnings per diluted share for the first quarter were $0.95 based upon 18.4 million diluted shares, compared to earnings of $0.65 per share in the first quarter of March 31, 2022, based on 19.4 million diluted shares.

Net income for the first quarter was $17.6 million, compared to $12.6 million for the corresponding prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash charges (Adjusted EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2023 was $43.1 million compared to $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 10.2 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.6 million compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

"The DXPeople continue to perform well and set new highs amidst solid demand in an ever-changing environment. All three segments delivered strong growth and good margins, while we continue to invest in our growth strategies and continue to be customer driven experts," commented David R. Little, Chairman and CEO.

"While managing the slowing pace of inflation and other market challenges, overall, we are off to a great start to the year, and we feel good about the outlook for 2023. With our strong, growing DXPeople, a robust acquisition pipeline, and a drive to continue to create value for all our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to drive exceptional performance and growth in years to come. DXP's first quarter 2023 sales were a record $424.3 million, or a 32.8 percent increase year-over-year and a 4.4 percent increase over the fourth quarter. Sales were $295.2 million for Service Centers, $62.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $67.0 million for Supply Chain Services."

David R. Little, finally remarked, "Thanks to solid execution by our employees, DXP posted strong record sales results and adjusted EBITDA for our first quarter of 2023. The DXP team continues to improve and execute well in a challenging and inconsistent market environment. Profitable growth remains a primary focus, including M&A opportunities and organic initiatives, as we position DXP to deliver and drive increased shareholder value. Thank you to all our customers and DXPeople."

Kent Yee, CFO, remarked, "Our first quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA established another set of new high watermarks for DXP. Our first quarter year-over-year and sequential financial results continue to reflect the growth we have been experiencing over the last ten quarters and reflect our financial goals to grow organically and through acquisitions. We have diversified our end markets and business model exposure. Our acquisitions continued to perform well, contributing strongly to our overall sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter. We remain very confident in our tremendous team, our balanced business, a strong balance sheet, and our ability to continue building and strengthening DXP through key initiatives and acquisitions. We expect to continue delivering exceptional performance and growth in the years ahead. Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023, was $427.0 million. DXP's secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.52:1.0 with a covenant EBITDA of $146.4 million for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2023. We expect to find ways to continue the momentum through fiscal 2023."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP net income referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information".

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company's financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors' understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase company shares, and for certain other activities.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company's business, the Company's future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may," "will," "should," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "goal," or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 424,267 $ 319,411 Cost of sales 299,226 224,527 Gross profit 125,041 94,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,642 73,325 Operating income 35,399 21,559 Other (income) loss (469 ) 536 Interest expense 11,521 5,162 Income before income taxes 24,347 15,861 Provision for income taxes 6,767 3,332 Net income 17,580 12,529 Net (loss) attributable to NCI* - (113 ) Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. 17,580 12,642 Preferred stock dividend 23 23 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 17,557 $ 12,619 Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 0.95 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 18,436 19,374 *NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Sales 2023 2022 Service Centers $ 295,226 $ 218,797 Innovative Pumping Solutions 61,998 53,058 Supply Chain Services 67,043 47,556 Total DXP Sales $ 424,267 $ 319,411 Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Income 2023 2022 Service Centers $ 44,705 $ 27,351 Innovative Pumping Solutions 10,305 7,069 Supply Chain Services 5,514 4,020 Total segments operating income $ 60,524 $ 38,440

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating income for reportable segments $ 60,524 $ 38,440 Adjustment for: Amortization of intangibles 4,758 4,235 Corporate expenses 20,367 12,646 Total operating income $ 35,399 $ 21,559 Interest expense 11,521 5,162 Other (income) loss (469 ) 536 Income before income taxes $ 24,347 $ 15,861

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands) The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Income before income taxes $ 24,347 $ 15,861 Plus: interest expense 11,521 5,162 Plus: depreciation and amortization 6,782 6,752 EBITDA $ 42,650 $ 27,775 Plus: NCI income (loss) before tax* $ - $ 113 Plus: stock compensation expense 476 370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,126 $ 28,258 * NCI represents non-controlling interest

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 58,282 $ 46,026 Restricted cash 91 91 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 311,387 320,880 Inventories 109,403 101,392 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 41,967 23,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,238 21,644 Income taxes receivable 972 2,493 Total current assets $ 539,340 $ 516,114 Property and equipment, net 47,754 45,964 Goodwill 333,816 333,759 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 74,830 79,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,353 57,402 Other long-term assets 5,068 4,456 Total assets $ 1,053,161 $ 1,037,280 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt $ 4,369 $ 4,369 Trade accounts payable 106,320 100,784 Accrued wages and benefits 26,617 26,260 Customer advances 14,507 20,128 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 10,183 10,411 Federal income taxes payable 6,266 - Current-portion operating lease liabilities 17,698 18,083 Other current liabilities 38,795 32,866 Total current liabilities $ 224,755 $ 212,901 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 408,755 409,205 Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,507 40,189 Other long-term liabilities 4,770 4,701 Deferred income taxes 2,090 4,892 Total long-term liabilities $ 454,122 $ 458,987 Total Liabilities $ 678,877 $ 671,888 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 374,284 365,392 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,053,161 $ 1,037,280

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands) The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ 26,449 $ 2,680 Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,804 ) (740 ) Free cash flow $ 22,645 $ 1,940 Note: Supplemental non-cash items include share repurchases which have been excluded.

