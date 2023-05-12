DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.0705

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4714999

CODE: TIPU LN

ISIN: LU1452600270

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 243247 EQS News ID: 1631539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)