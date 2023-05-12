DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.7835

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46406880

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN Sequence No.: 243239 EQS News ID: 1631523 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)