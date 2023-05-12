Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
Dow Jones News
12.05.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.8164

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1628935

CODE: USIX LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1285959703 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      USIX LN 
Sequence No.:  243206 
EQS News ID:  1631457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

