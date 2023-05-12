DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.5284

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2067110

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

