Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.5712

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152642

CODE: SP5G LN

ISIN: LU1950341179

