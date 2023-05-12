DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.4765
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 323568
CODE: 100D LN
ISIN: LU1650492256
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: LU1650492256
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 12, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)