DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABL LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.3548

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16141710

CODE: PABL LN

ISIN: LU2198883410

