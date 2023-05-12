DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.9282

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4772259

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198



ISIN: FR0010261198

