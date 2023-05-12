DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 323.8386

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103043

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

