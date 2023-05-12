Claranova reported Q323 revenue of €91m, which was 2% higher y-o-y on a constant currency organic basis. PlanetArt revenue was lower than expected due to a focus on profitability versus growth, while Avanquest and myDevices both grew at double-digit rates in the quarter. Management has maintained its FY23 guidance for revenue and EBITDA growth. We have revised down our revenue forecasts to reflect lower growth for PlanetArt but we maintain our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24.

