In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for North America in April. These data show that positive departures from normal April irradiation benefitted solar producers from California, Baja California and Sonora right across the continent to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maine.During April, most of the lower 48 US states and Mexico saw solar irradiation above climate normals, due to cloud-bearing, low-pressure system activity being more focused over Canada and the Gulf Coast. Positive departures from normal April irradiation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...