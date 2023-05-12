

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday, a day after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the 12th consecutive time and signaled more increases are possible given sticky inflation.



Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt also said that the nation's inflation remains too high and there is still a long way to go.



Meanwhile, U.K. economy expanded for the second straight quarter, in line with expectations, though output shrunk unexpectedly in the month of March, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent from the fourth quarter, when it expanded at the same pace.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points, or half a percent, at 7,771 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.



THG plunged 11 percent after the ecommerce technology group ended takeover talks with Apollo Global Management.



Insurer Beazley jumped 5.2 percent after reporting growth in Q1 gross premiums written.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken