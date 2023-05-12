Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Kurschance! Ausbruch! Durchbruch! - "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.05.2023 | 12:13
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 253.9612

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150403

CODE: RS2U LN

ISIN: LU1681038839

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681038839 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RS2U LN 
Sequence No.:  243445 
EQS News ID:  1632019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.