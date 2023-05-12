DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.0491

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7619326

CODE: CSHD LN

ISIN: FR0010510800

