We inform you that at the general meeting of shareholders of UAB Legal Balance, held on May 10, 2023, it was decided to: 1. Elect Jurate Stanišauskiene as a member of the Company's Board until the end of the cadence of the current Board; 2. Appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, registered office address Upes st. 21-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, for the audit of Company's annual financial statements for year 2023 and 2024. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt