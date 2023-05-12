Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals Announces It Is Planning Drill for Till Samples on Its 100% Owned "Elon" Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK) (OTC PINK:EMSKF) (FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce it will start its fifth exploration program for Phase 1, on its 100% owned "Elon' lithium project in Quebec (the "Property"). The survey will use a motorized auger drill to sample the till below the surface sediments. The purpose of the survey is to better define the dispersion of the plume in the till column in three dimensions (3D). Permitting and communication with the stakeholders is underway to start the work phase during the upcoming summer.

The Program

The survey will allow the Company to follow up on till anomalies previously defined (See news release dated March 4th, 2023). The survey will also inspect multiple geophysical targets located on the Property. The targets include suspected pegmatite dykes that were interpreted from magnetic and lidar surveys (See news releases dated May 16th, 2022 and June 14th, 2022). Previously, trenching was unable to reach the bedrock to test geophysics anomalies on the Property. The drill for till survey will allow to better define the till anomalies and their possible sources beneath under surficial cover. This will then allow to define a second diamond drill hole program to test the new anomalies and geophysics targets that are up-ice from any till anomalies.

The till will be drilled using an auger drill equipped with a split spoon sampler. The Company is expected to test approximately 20 holes in a first phase and will permit many holes to allow flexibility during the survey. Total overburden thickness in the area is approximately 15 to 25m deep, based on overburden measurements from the 2022 campaign drillholes and historical data. The hollow core is expected to reach the basal till material before reaching bedrock where it will collect material within the split spoon sampler. All the till column is planned to be sampled. The sampling stations are approximately 40m apart and perpendicular to the glacial flow.

Multiple access points are located on the southern part of the Property and are expected to be used to place the auger drill.

Figure 1. Proposed Auger Drill Stations

The Property and Adjacent Properties

The Elon Property is strategically located in Abitibi, QC at approximately 600 meters northeast of North American Lithium Project (recently acquired by Sayona Québec) and formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium. North American Lithium produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989). In a June 28th, 2022 news release, Sayona Québec formally approved the restart of North American Lithium operation for lithium extraction and spodumene concentrate production. In September 2022 Sayona announced a 200 million dollars contract for the mining operations (September 27th, 2022 press release). In March 2023, Sayona reported having produced 1200 tons of lithium concentrate from North American Lithium (March 15th, 2023 news release).

Jourdan Resources is investigating a pegmatite field approximately 1000m SE of the Elon Property, has reported lithium content of up to 2.38% Li2O over 0.90m and 1.33% Li2O over 5.25m in pegmatites (June 9th, 2022 and July 7th, 2022 news release); 1.23% over 4.15m (February 15th, 2023 press release) and over 0.82% over 8.0m (March 21st, 2023 news release).

The Company also announces that it has decided not to further pursue the McDonough Red Lake and the Pakeagama Lithium claims, both of which are in northwestern Ontario. The Company has dropped both options on both properties. Moving forward, the Company will continue to focus on its Elon Lithium Property and is actively pursuing new exploration opportunities.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ, whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nader Vatanchi

CEO & Director

