Arieli Capital and the Slovenia government are launching the second cohort of the Slovenia-Israel Accelerator program

Initiated and backed by the Embassy of Slovenia in Israel, Slovene Enterprise Fund, SPIRIT Slovenia, the European Fund for Regional Development of the European Union, the second cohort will be held in Tel Aviv between June 12th-15th.

Up to 8 Slovenian startups will be selected for the program and arrive in Israel looking to connect to the Israeli tech ecosystem, investors, industry, and research organizations.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Arieli Capital was recently selected to lead a second cohort of the innovation program, which will take place in Tel Aviv on June 12th-15th. 8 Slovenian startups will visit the Israeli market and connect with Israeli investors, industry leaders, academics, and technology companies.

The first cycle of the program was launched in 2021 and included 9 Slovenian startups participating in hundreds of meetings and events with Israeli industry leaders as well as research and investment organizations. Thanks to the program, Israel and Slovenia strengthened their economic ties and advanced agriculture, business, and trade delegations.

The second program is spearheaded by the Slovenian Embassy in Israel, Slovene Enterprise Fund, SPIRIT Slovenia, and the European Union, and will include a long list of meetings and speakers from key organizations in the Israeli innovation industry including APM Law Firm, EIT, SNC, IIA, Startup Grind, Slovenia Israel Chamber of Commerce, Italy Israel Chamber of Commerce, CheckPoint, Amadeus, The Hebrew University, Frontier Agritech Innovation Center, Shaare Zedek Hospital's commercialization department and more.

The program's final event will be attended by an official delegation of Slovenia's Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sport, Slovene Enterprise Fund, and SPIRIT Slovenia, leading Slovenian government institutions in charge of the internationalization of companies.

During the program, each startup will have a customized work plan based on its technological and business needs aiming to help startups advance business partnerships, pilots, clinical trials, joint research, and connections with investors.

Andreja Purkart Martinez, Ambassador of Slovenia in Israel: "Slovenia and Israel are both advanced countries with technological backgrounds and capabilities, as well as a shared vision for a better future. It is great to see the accelerator program grow and continue to promote the strategic cooperation between the Slovenian and Israeli innovation ecosystems."

Or Haviv, Partner and Head of Innovation at Arieli Capital: "Europe's innovation industry is growing rapidly. The EU is investing heavily in research, academia, and technology, recognizing that an investment in innovation is an investment in the economic and social future of its communities. The Slovenia-Israel startup accelerator introduces a new deal flow of technology companies, business collaborations, and investments, and in return introduces new markets and growth opportunities for Slovenian startups. We are excited to launch the second cycle of the Slovenia-Israel startup accelerator and keep strengthening the social and economic ties between Slovenia and Israel."

About Slovene Enterprise Fund:

SEF is a leading provider of bank loan guarantees, a central provider of microcredit for micro and small businesses, an active co-creator of the startup ecosystem in Slovenia to achieve the global success of start-ups, a key co-investor of seed and venture capital in Slovenia and an integrator of corporate networks in the international environment.

About SPIRIT Slovenia:

SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency is a single point of contact for businesses and investors looking for new opportunities. The agency's chief tasks include promotion of Slovenia's companies abroad as well as promoting Slovenia's advantages as an FDI location. SPIRIT Slovenia helps both Slovenian companies to increase their exports and international companies to invest and expand in Slovenia and beyond.

About Arieli Capital:

A US-based holding and investment company. Our mission is to build multi-generational wealth by increasing our technology footprint worldwide. Arieli Capital focuses on two main activity pillars: Capital - backed by multi-generation family offices, Arieli invests in prominent cross-vertical and impact-driven startups and funds; Innovation - Arieli is trusted by governments, leading global corporates, and funds to design and conduct official innovation programs, creating an international pre-screened deal flow, market expansion, and investment opportunities while acting as a social and economic growth engine.

