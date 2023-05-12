

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Charlotte, North Carolina-based Positec USA Inc. is recalling about 36,250 units of Blue Ridge utility knives sold exclusively at Target due to laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves the Blue Ridge Utility Knife with a six-inch retractable blade with model number BR922OU. The knife is silver in color with the Blue Ridge logo printed on it. The packaging is blue and teal with an orange-and-white mountain logo at the top.



The products were manufactured in China and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2022 through February 2023 for about $5.



The agency noted that the recalled utility knife can become unlocked and the blade can protrude only while in the original packaging, posing a laceration hazard.



The recall was initiated after the firm received two reports of the blade protruding in the original packaging, both resulting in laceration injuries.



Consumers are urged to immediately and carefully inspect the packaging containing the knife to determine whether the blade tip is protruding through the package. They are asked to carefully remove the knife from the packaging, and discard the packaging.



To apply the repair, secure the knife by retracting and locking the knife in the closed position. Once the knife is removed from the packaging, the knife can be used in typical fashion.



