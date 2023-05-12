

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 0.8696 against the euro, 1.2541 against the U.S. dollar and 169.13 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8732, 1.2506 and 168.17, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.1202 from an early 1-week low of 1.1155.



If the Sterling extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.27 against the greenback, 174.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the franc.



