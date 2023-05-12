Initiative for a Competitive Inner City: 2023 ICCC Program Provides Free Training, Education, and Mentorship to Small Business Owners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), with support from its funders, invites small business owners from across the United States and Canada to apply to the 2023 Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program - a tuition-free, 40-hour "mini-MBA" program that combines executive education, webinars, and coaching delivered by top-ranking university professors, local experts, and financial institutions.

The ICCC program is designed to help small businesses in underserved communities develop strategies that build their capacity for sustainable growth and present opportunities to connect with capital sources to create local jobs.

"I am so grateful that this program exists - the focus, generosity, and caliber of everyone contributing is just amazing. It is undoubtedly a must for any entrepreneur to take part if they are invited - I can't imagine who wouldn't want to glean great advice from professionals in the field, it certainly gives one a great advantage to know there are people and resources available to be successful," said MJ Atelier founder and 2022 ICCC participant Maria Apelo Cruz.

Since 2005, ICCC has helped more than 5,000 businesses access $2.4 billion in capital, achieve 141% revenue growth, and create more than 26,000 jobs in their communities. In 2022, the initiative served more than 800 businesses, with 85% identifying as BIPOC-owned and 60% as woman-owned businesses.

"We're proud to offer this transformative program which has helped so many small business owners grow revenue more quickly, create well-paying jobs, and access critical capital, including a $2,000 grant for every participant who completes the entire program,' said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.

Entrepreneurs accepted into the ICCC program will participate in 40 hours of high-impact in-person and virtual learning divided into four components designed to maximize each participant's experience and accommodate their busy schedules. In-person and virtual cohorts will be held in cities and states across the United States and Canada as follows:

Location Application Deadline Opening Seminar Boston Friday, May 19, 2023 Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Chicago Friday, May 26, 2023 Monday June 12, 2023 Memphis Friday, June 9, 2023 Tuesday, June 27, 2023 New Jersey Friday, June 30, 2023 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 U.S. National Latinx (virtual) Friday, June 30, 2023 Tuesday, July 18, 2023, &

Thursday, July 20, 2023 U.S. National (virtual) Friday, July 7, 2023 Tuesday, July 25, 2023, &

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Dallas Friday, July 14, 2023 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Springfield & Western Massachusetts Friday, July 21, 2023 Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Detroit Friday, July 28, 2023 Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Baltimore Friday, August 25, 2023 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Toronto Friday, August 25, 2023 Thursday, September 14, 2023 Nashville Friday, September 1, 2023 Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Canada National (virtual) Friday, September 8, 2023 Tuesday, October 10, &

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Throughout the program, participants engage in digital learning sessions, webinars, and one-on-one business coaching that tackle each business owner's immediate challenges. The program culminates with the ICIC Annual Conference, hosted in Miami, Florida, the week of December 11, which focuses on building resilience strategies and connecting participants with capital providers.

Application deadlines vary by cohort. Visit ICIC's website for additional details about the ICCC program, including eligibility criteria, and applications.

For more information and to connect with an ICIC subject matter expert, please contact André Ledgister at aledgister@icic.org or (617) 238-3012 or Jasmine Martin at jmartin@icic.org or (617) 238-3010.

About Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) was founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization that today is widely recognized as the preeminent authority on the economies of underserved communities. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers. The program is supported by Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut Canada, FedEx, Regions Bank, Santander Bank, AmerisourceBergen, PNC Bank, Mass Mutual Foundation, Arctaris Impact Investors, Cardinal Health, Vizient, Rose International, and Blackstone Consulting.

Learn more at www.icic.org or @icicorg.

