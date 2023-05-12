Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Madison Wealth Advisors to Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Deepening Buckingham's Presence in the Kansas City Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Madison Wealth Advisors, LLC ("Madison" or "Madison Wealth Advisors"), a registered investment adviser based in Lee's Summit, MO, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Through client-centered advising and evidence-driven investing, Managing Member Douglas F. Clark, PFS and his team at Madison Wealth Advisors have strategically aligned their clients' personal goals with their investments for over 20 years. Since the inception of Madison Wealth Advisors, the firm has drawn upon Buckingham's affiliated turnkey asset management platform, Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (including its predecessors), to provide back-office support to grow and maintain the firm's thriving business.

"Since the creation of Madison Wealth Advisors, we have utilized the expansive resources of Buckingham's sister firm, Buckingham Strategic Partners (including its predecessors), to handle the behind-the-scenes legwork so my staff and I can focus on providing strong financial advice to our clients," shared Doug Clark. "Because of our long-standing relationship and the resulting confidence we have in Buckingham, the next logical step in expanding the services and offerings of our firm was to join forces with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. During what we believe will be a seamless transition, while the name on our door will change, there will be no change in our commitment to serve our clients."

"As a longtime partner with Madison Wealth Advisors, we are excited to take our relationship to the next level," added Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "Their focus on helping clients meet their financial goals by enhancing, protecting, transferring and donating wealth aligns with our deepest values and strongest commitments. We look forward to further supporting Doug and the rest of the team for many more years as they serve their clients in western Missouri."

"We are thrilled that Madison will join Buckingham, solidifying Buckingham's strong presence in the Kansas City wealth market following two prior transactions in the area over the past two years." said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "The deep relationship that Madison already has with Buckingham is a testament to the resources and platform Buckingham has built to attract and retain like-minded advisory talent. We are equally excited about Buckingham's M&A momentum so far in 2023. They are a prime example of the success possible for growth-oriented firms that leverage Focus for our differentiated M&A expertise."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has over 50 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

