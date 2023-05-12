Subversive ETFs: The Mental Health Crisis: How Can Investors Drive Innovation And Be A Part Of The Solution?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / There is a mental health crisis in America. The NIMH estimates that more than one in five Americans is living with mental illness . Exacerbating this, a significant portion of Americans are affected by poor metabolic health, something many believe drives poor mental health.

Something must be done.

For investors looking to be a part of the solution, Subversive ETFs offers the Subversive Mental Health ETF (BATS:SANE). SANE is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of publicly listed equity securities of companies that operate in at least one area associated with better mental health, including, but not limited to metabolic devices, fitness, sleep, nutrition, as well as companies that invest in such companies.

Learn more here:

Contact:

Christian Cooper - Portfolio Manager

Daniela Diazgranados - Sales & Marketing

info@subversiveetfs.com

SOURCE: Subversive ETFs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754470/The-Mental-Health-Crisis-How-Can-Investors-Drive-Innovation-And-Be-A-Part-Of-The-Solution