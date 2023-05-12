LifeMD, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Record Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

Record first quarter 2023 consolidated revenue of $33.1 million, up 14% from the same year-ago period.

Record Adjusted EPS of $0.06 per share, up 126% versus the prior year.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, up 126% versus the prior year.

Executed debt financing transaction with Avenue Capital, providing up to $40 million of total capital and strengthening LifeMD's long-term capital position.

Re-affirm Full Year 2023 revenue guidance of $140 to $150 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $12 to $18 million.



NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. An updated corporate presentation was posted to https://ir.lifemd.com/#/ prior to market open.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

First quarter revenue of $33.1 million, up 14%. Revenue increased 18% sequentially versus fourth quarter 2022 driven by a 23% sequential increase in telehealth revenue.

First quarter consolidated Gross Margin of 87%, up from 82% in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.8 million or $(0.15) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.1 million or $(0.46) per share in the prior year.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profit of $2.0 million as compared to a loss of $7.6 million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

First quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.06, up 126% versus same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Gross revenue attributable to LifeMD's Virtual Primary Care business grew 97% versus fourth quarter 2022.

Free Cash Flow (Operating Cash Flow less Cash Flow from Investing Activities), net of discretionary timing related Accounts Payable paydowns and Accrued Expenses, reduced to a $678K loss, an 84% sequential improvement versus the comparable cash burn of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. LifeMD remains on track to achieve Free Cash Flow positivity by the middle of 2023.



Q1 and Recent Operational Highlights

Improved leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses, with first quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 50% versus 75% in the year-ago period.

Executed institutional credit facility with Avenue Capital, providing up to $40 million of financing. $15 million drawn at closing.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 14% to approximately 180,000 and at the same time LifeMD experienced a 40% improvement in Average Order Value and First-Year Lifetime Value (LTV) driving significant improvements in return on advertising investment.

WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 65% to approximately 173,000.

Subsequent Events

Launched GLP-1 weight management offering through LifeMD's Virtual Primary Care platform.





Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended March 31, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2023 2022 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 20,203 $ 22,598 -11% WorkSimpli $ 12,923 $ 6,445 101% Total Revenue $ 33,126 $ 29,043 14% Subscription Revenue as % of Total 94% 92% 2% Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 179,933 157,483 14% WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 173,333 105,050 65% Total Active Subscribers 353,266 262,533 35%

Management Commentary

"LifeMD started the year with tremendous performance in the first quarter of 2023. We exceeded our previous guidance for both Revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, with record performance in both metrics. Importantly, and consistent with guidance we gave throughout 2022, our telehealth business returned to meaningful double digit revenue growth with sequential revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increasing 23% versus the fourth quarter of 2022. WorkSimpli continued to outperform, achieving EBITDA margins in the first quarter exceeding 20%, while executing numerous impactful launches, including expansion of its products to numerous new languages, launching digital signature capabilities, and executing several product enhancements to its product and forms suite." said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. "Looking ahead, we remain extremely well positioned to accelerate our performance in 2023 anchored by strong lifestyle healthcare brands, a rapidly growing Virtual Primary Care (VPC) platform, recent successful launches of new product offerings, a healthy B2B pipeline, a strengthened balance sheet, and a highly profitable subsidiary producing significant cash flow that can help us further accelerate the core telehealth business."

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: "Our first quarter performance was extremely strong, exceeding guidance on both the top- and bottom-line, while producing substantial sequential revenue growth across both our telehealth and WorkSimpli businesses. Operationally, we also achieved several record performance levels, including consolidated Gross Margins of 87%, continued reductions in our G&A, Selling & Marketing spend as a percentage of Revenue. and a 40% improvement in First Year Lifetime Patient Value (LTV). We are particularly proud to report tat net of Accounts Payable timing, LifeMD's cash burn reduced to just $678K and we are well on our way to achieving our guidance of Free Cash Flow positivity by mid-2023. Additionally, during the quarter we completed a significant institutional debt financing arrangement with Avenue Capital, providing up to $40 million of total funding capacity, which we believe puts us a in a very strong long-term capital position when combined with our growing profits."

Financial Guidance

For the Second Quarter 2023, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $35.0 million and $36.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $2.5 and $3.5 million

For the Full Year 2023, the Company re-affirms guidance of:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $140.0 million and $150.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $12.0 and $18.0 million

Conference Call

LifeMD's management will host a conference call today, May 12, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the call are as follows:

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.lifemd.com . Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.



Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations, and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men's and women's health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "intend," "estimate," predict," "continue," and "potential," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, "Risk Factors" identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 11,524,846 $ 3,958,957 Accounts receivable, net 2,936,999 2,834,750 Product deposit 246,279 127,265 Inventory, net 3,382,582 3,703,363 Other current assets 1,074,063 687,022 Total Current Assets 19,164,769 11,311,357 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 462,446 476,441 Right of use asset 1,114,791 1,206,009 Capitalized software, net 9,529,525 8,840,187 Intangible assets, net 3,598,299 3,831,859 Total Non-current Assets 14,705,061 14,354,496 Total Assets $ 33,869,830 $ 25,665,853 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,903,034 $ 10,106,793 Accrued expenses 11,575,597 12,166,509 Notes payable, net 1,822,489 2,797,250 Current operating lease liabilities 821,941 756,093 Deferred revenue 5,895,545 5,547,506 Total Current Liabilities 27,018,606 31,374,151 Long-term Liabilities Convertible long-term debt, net 13,423,121 - Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 407,857 574,136 Contingent consideration 381,250 443,750 Purchase price payable - 579,319 Total Liabilities 41,230,834 32,971,356 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,337 and $1,305 per share as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,678,014 4,565,822 Stockholders' Deficit Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $28.39 and $27.84 per share as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,040,045 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 31,937,005 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 320,401 315,528 Additional paid-in capital 183,183,652 179,015,250 Accumulated deficit (195,348,013 ) (190,562,994 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders' Deficit (12,007,521 ) (11,395,777 ) Non-controlling interest (31,497 ) (475,548 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (12,039,018 ) (11,871,325 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Deficit $ 33,869,830 $ 25,665,853

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 20,202,803 $ 22,598,061 WorkSimpli revenue, net 12,923,532 6,444,776 Total revenues, net 33,126,335 29,042,837 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 3,920,182 5,086,068 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 294,787 162,107 Total cost of revenues 4,214,969 5,248,175 Gross profit 28,911,366 23,794,662 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 16,717,645 21,909,825 General and administrative expenses 10,602,763 12,212,743 Other operating expenses 1,704,765 1,417,469 Customer service expenses 1,555,404 933,307 Development costs 1,183,599 428,333 Total expenses 31,764,176 36,901,677 Operating loss (2,852,810 ) (13,107,015 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (264,465 ) (167,934 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (325,198 ) - Net loss (3,442,473 ) (13,274,949 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 565,983 24,726 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (4,008,456 ) (13,299,675 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (4,785,019 ) $ (14,076,238 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.15 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.15 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 31,680,776 30,853,118 Diluted 31,680,776 30,853,118





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,442,473 ) $ (13,274,949 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 38,461 - Amortization of capitalized software 1,088,645 383,812 Amortization of intangibles 233,560 114,394 Accretion of consideration payable 65,478 - Depreciation of fixed assets 47,651 32,477 Loss on debt extinguishment 325,198 - Operating lease payments 184,333 118,524 Stock compensation expense 2,663,514 4,472,781 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (102,249 ) (816,447 ) Product deposit (119,014 ) (411,737 ) Inventory 320,781 383,734 Other current assets (387,041 ) (49,799 ) Change in operating lease liability (193,546 ) (45,501 ) Deferred revenue 348,039 288,675 Accounts payable (3,203,759 ) 2,477,466 Accrued expenses 97,803 (1,764,573 ) Other operating activity (579,319 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (2,613,938 ) (8,091,143 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (1,777,983 ) (2,098,143 ) Purchase of equipment (33,656 ) (267,151 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (4,000,500 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (1,012,395 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,811,639 ) (7,378,189 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from convertible long-term debt, net 14,473,002 - Proceeds from notes payable 2,000,000 - Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (3,299,959 ) - Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - 38,500 Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (62,500 ) - Adjustment of membership interest of WorkSimpli (306,514 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,991,466 (774,063 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 7,565,889 (16,243,395 ) Cash at beginning of period 3,958,957 41,328,039 Cash at end of period $ 11,524,846 $ 25,084,644 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 273,000 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Warrants issued for debt instruments $ 1,088,343 $ - Cashless exercise of options $ - $ 255 Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ - $ 8,079,367 Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ - $ 500,000 Stock issued for nontcontingent consideration payment $ 642,000 $ - Right of use asset $ 93,115 $ - Right of use lease liability $ 93,115 $ -

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,785,019 ) $ (14,076,238 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 113,812 55,742 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,435,334 530,683 Amortization of debt discount 38,461 - Loss on debt extinguishment 325,198 - Financing transactions expense 144,451 152,015 Litigation costs 72,800 48,865 Inventory and reserve adjustment 99,639 216,953 Severance costs - 101,849 Acquisitions expenses 25,126 25,000 Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 112,192 112,192 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 355,622 - Dividends 812,563 776,563 Stock-based compensation expense 2,663,514 4,472,781 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 565,983 24,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,979,676 $ (7,558,869 )