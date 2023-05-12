DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11/05/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1098.5550

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1769021

CODE: UCAP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1079841513 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCAP Sequence No.: 243477 EQS News ID: 1632167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)