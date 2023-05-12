Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321
12.05.2023 | 15:13
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11/05/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1098.5550

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1769021

CODE: UCAP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1079841513 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UCAP 
Sequence No.:  243477 
EQS News ID:  1632167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.