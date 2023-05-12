FuturaSun is betting on a vertical integration strategy with the launch of a 10 GW solar cell factory in Huai'an, China. It aims to start production in spring 2024.FuturaSun has signed a strategic agreement with the city of Huai'an, in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, for the construction of a 10 GW solar cell factory. "The Italian company joins the ranks of the world's top photovoltaic cell manufacturers," said FuturaSun. The project involves the construction of a 266,000-square-meter gigafactory. "The investment will initially amount to €150 million ($163.66 million) and will be carried out ...

