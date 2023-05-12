The new test field includes laboratory and field measurements, allowing PV modules to be evaluated faster and more accurately by combining and comparing indoor laboratory measurement results with those from the test field. The new location complements existing Fraunhofer ISE testing sites on Gran Canaria and in the Negev desert in Israel.At a newly constructed, three-hectare test field in near Freiburg, Germany, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems are planning to conduct faster and more accurate testing of PV modules, systems and other solar technologies. Rigorous ...

