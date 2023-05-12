Aspo Oyj: Profit warning, inside information: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2023

Aspo Plc

Profit warning, inside information: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2023



Based on the latest financial estimates, Aspo Plc has decided to lower its guidance for the full-year 2023.

Main reasons for lowering the guidance are Aspo-level Q2 weakened development and specifically weaker than estimated full-year outlook for the shipping business in the Supramax class, as well as higher rental costs of Coaster vessels and lower capacity due to the decrease in the number of rental vessels.



New guidance

Aspo Group's comparable operating profit will be EUR 25-35 million in 2023 (2022: EUR 55.3 million).

Previous guidance

Aspo Group's comparable operating profit will be higher than EUR 35 million in 2023 (2022: EUR 55.3 million).





Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in approximately 15 countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.