BIGBANK AS: Bigbank's Financial Results for April 2023

Bigbank's growth story continued in April 2023. In the lending business, the corporate, home, and consumer loan portfolios continued growing with the corporate loan portfolio delivering the strongest growth figure. Although demand for home loans has weakened somewhat, the home loan portfolio increased, rising above the 250 million euro level by the end of April.

Growth in the loan portfolios is partly financed with the expanding deposit portfolio. Customers increasingly favour term deposits. Bigbank has consistently raised the interest rates for both term and savings deposits, keeping its deposit rates among the best in all the markets where it operates. Bigbank's deposit customers thus also benefit from the uptrend in interest rates.

Bigbank's financial results for April:

Deposits from customers and loans raised grew by 400 million euros year on year, rising to 1.52 billion euros (+36%).

Loans to customers grew by 387 million euros compared with a year earlier, rising to 1.42 billion euros (+37%).

Net interest income was 7.5 million euros for April and 30.0 million euros for the first four months of the year. Four-month net interest income grew by 4.2 million euros year on year (+16%).

Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments for the first four months were 6.0 million euros, 0.6 million euros (+10%) up on the same period last year.

Net profit for April was 2.3 million euros. Net profit for the first four months was 11.9 million euros, 3.8 million euros (+47%) higher than a year earlier.

Return on equity for the four-month period was 16.6%.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Apr 2023 YTD23 YTD22 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 8,176 33,123 28,125 4,998 +18% Net interest income 7,475 29,994 25,769 4,224 +16% Net fee and commission income 508 2,635 2,386 248 +10% Total expenses, incl. -3,528 -13,712 -13,555 -157 +1% Salaries and associated charges -2,011 -7,664 -7,031 -632 +9% Administrative expenses -1,200 -4,723 -5,236 513 -10% Profit before loss allowances 4,648 19,411 14,570 4,841 +33% Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -2,091 -6,000 -5,447 -552 +10% Income tax expense -286 -1,399 -989 -410 +41% Profit for the period from continuing operations 2,271 12,013 8,134 3,879 +48% Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations 50 -71 0 -71 Profit for the period 2,321 11,942 8,134 3,808 +47% Business volumes, in thousands of euros Apr 2023 YTD23 YTD22 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 1,516,001 1,516,001 1,116,451 399,549 +36% Loans to customers 1,419,577 1,419,577 1,032,534 387,043 +37% Key figures Apr 2023 YTD23 YTD22 Difference YoY ROE 12.5% 16.6% 13.2% +3.5pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 43.2% 41.4% 48.2% -6.8pp Net promoter score (NPS) 56 57 49 +8

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total assets exceed 1.5 billion euros.

