In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 May to 11 May 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/8/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
87.8768
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/9/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
87.8727
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/10/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
88.3927
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/11/2023
FR0010313833
1,000
87.8150
XPAR
TOTAL
22,000
88.0368
